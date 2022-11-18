Former Chinese senior discipline inspector stands trial for bribery

Nov. 17 (Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Liu Yanping, a former senior discipline inspector, stood trial for bribery on Thursday at the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun City in Jilin Province.

Liu was formerly head of the discipline inspection and supervision team sent to the Ministry of State Security by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Liu was accused of taking advantage of his various positions between 2001 and 2022 to help others in business operations, the handling of cases, job arrangements and the acquiring of license plates. In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth a total of more than 234 million yuan (about 33.12 million U.S. dollars).

During the trial, prosecutors presented their evidence, which was examined by the defendant and his lawyers.

In his final statement, Liu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 20 members of the public.

Liu's sentence will be announced at a later date.

