Former deputy head of State Administration of Grain arrested for suspected bribery, power abuse

Xinhua) 13:15, February 12, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xu Ming, former deputy head of the State Administration of Grain, was arrested on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.

Xu's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

