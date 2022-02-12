Home>>
Former deputy head of State Administration of Grain arrested for suspected bribery, power abuse
(Xinhua) 13:15, February 12, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xu Ming, former deputy head of the State Administration of Grain, was arrested on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.
Xu's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former vice governor of Shanxi stands trial for bribery, power abuse
- Former senior political advisor of Hainan given life sentence for bribery
- Ex-vice minister of culture stands trial for bribery charges
- Former power company deputy GM charged with bribery
- Former senior political advisor of Guizhou charged with bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.