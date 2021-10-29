Former senior political advisor of Hainan given life sentence for bribery

Xinhua) October 29, 2021

NANNING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Wang Yong, a former senior political advisor of south China's Hainan Province, to life in prison for bribery.

Wang, former vice chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was convicted of taking bribes worth over 90.47 million yuan (14.14 million U.S. dollars) by the Guilin Intermediate People's Court of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He was found guilty of taking advantage of his former positions in Hainan between 2000 and 2014 to seek gains for others in project approval, use of public land, contracting and job promotion, the court ruling stated.

Wang was deprived of political rights for life, and had all of his personal property confiscated and illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court said.

Wang said he will not appeal.

