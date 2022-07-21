Home>>
Former manager of China's state grain group arrested for suspected bribery, dereliction of duty
(Xinhua) 13:46, July 21, 2022
BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin), has been arrested on suspicion of bribery and dereliction of duty by personnel of state-owned enterprises, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.
Xu's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP added.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former deputy head of State Administration of Grain arrested for suspected bribery, power abuse
- Former vice governor of Shanxi stands trial for bribery, power abuse
- Former senior political advisor of Hainan given life sentence for bribery
- Ex-vice minister of culture stands trial for bribery charges
- Former power company deputy GM charged with bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.