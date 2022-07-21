Former manager of China's state grain group arrested for suspected bribery, dereliction of duty

Xinhua) 13:46, July 21, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin), has been arrested on suspicion of bribery and dereliction of duty by personnel of state-owned enterprises, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.

Xu's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP added.

