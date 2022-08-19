Former senior provincial political advisor stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 09:36, August 19, 2022

HOHHOT, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xue Heng, a former senior political advisor of China's Liaoning Province, stood trial Thursday at a court in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on charges of taking bribes.

Xue was the former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

He was charged with taking advantage of the various posts he held while working in Liaoning to assist others with business operations, project contracting, job promotions and other matters between 2001 and 2019.

Xue was found to have accepted money and goods worth more than 135 million yuan (about 20 million U.S. dollars), either by himself or through his relatives, between 2005 and 2021, prosecutors said.

In his final statement, Xue pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The judgment will be announced in due course.

