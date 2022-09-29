Former vice chairman of China's Tibet regional gov't indicted for bribery

Xinhua) 17:04, September 29, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yongze, former vice chairman of the government of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Zhang took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others in areas including project contracting and personnel promotion, and illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return, according to the indictment.

The National Commission of Supervision had concluded its probe into Zhang's case. Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Xi'an Municipal People's Procuratorate in Shaanxi Province reviewed the case and initiated a public prosecution against Zhang at the Intermediate People's Court of Xi'an.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)