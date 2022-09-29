Former vice chairman of China's Tibet regional gov't indicted for bribery
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yongze, former vice chairman of the government of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.
Zhang took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others in areas including project contracting and personnel promotion, and illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return, according to the indictment.
The National Commission of Supervision had concluded its probe into Zhang's case. Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Xi'an Municipal People's Procuratorate in Shaanxi Province reviewed the case and initiated a public prosecution against Zhang at the Intermediate People's Court of Xi'an.
The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese prosecutors charge former senior official of Guangxi with bribery
- Former senior provincial political advisor stands trial for bribery
- Former manager of China's state grain group arrested for suspected bribery, dereliction of duty
- Former deputy head of State Administration of Grain arrested for suspected bribery, power abuse
- Former vice governor of Shanxi stands trial for bribery, power abuse
- Former senior political advisor of Hainan given life sentence for bribery
- Ex-vice minister of culture stands trial for bribery charges
- Former power company deputy GM charged with bribery
- Former senior political advisor of Guizhou charged with bribery
- Former chief procurator of Qinghai indicted for bribery
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.