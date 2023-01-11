Former senior discipline inspector receives suspended death sentence

Xinhua) 10:16, January 11, 2023

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Former senior discipline inspector Liu Yanping was on Tuesday handed a suspended death sentence for accepting bribes in excess of 234 million yuan (around 34.6 million U.S. dollars).

Liu was formerly head of the discipline inspection and supervision team sent to the Ministry of State Security by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

The Intermediate People's Court of Changchun City in northeast China's Jilin Province sentenced Liu to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery, revoked his political rights for life and ordered the confiscation of all his property. Following the reprieve, his sentence will be commuted to life in prison without parole. All ill-gotten gains will be confiscated and handed over to the state treasury.

The court established that between 2001 and 2022, Liu took advantage of his various posts in the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of State Security, as well as his discipline inspector posts, to assist others in matters such as business operations and the handling of cases. During the same period of time, Liu received money and valuables totaling more than 234 million yuan.

The sum of bribes Liu accepted was particularly large, and his crimes brought significantly heavy losses to the interests of the state and the people, the court said.

It said that in light of the fact that Liu has confessed to all of his crimes, showed repentance, and been cooperative in returning his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence.

