Graft fugitive returns to China, surrenders to authorities

Xinhua) 09:59, February 17, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Dongsheng, a fugitive suspected of taking bribes, has returned to China and surrendered to the authorities, an official source said Thursday.

Born in November 1956, Wang, former Party chief and head of the highway bureau of Yantai City in east China's Shandong Province, is suspected of taking bribes from others. He fled overseas in May 2014, according to the Fugitive Repatriation and Asset Recovery Office of the Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him in April 2016, and relevant authorities resorted to international law-enforcement cooperation, while seizing and freezing his property involved in cases, the office said.

Wang returned to China on Feb. 12 thanks to the coordination of the office and efforts by the local authorities in Shandong Province, according to the office.

China will continue to deepen cooperation with anti-graft agencies worldwide, and will remain relentless in pursuing fugitives and recovering embezzled assets, said an official with the office.

