Chinese anti-graft chief urges implementing principles of Party plenum

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), presides over a meeting held by the CCDI Standing Committee on thoroughly studying and implementing the guiding principles of the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief on Wednesday underlined the importance for discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies at all levels to thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the second plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), made the remarks while presiding over a meeting held by the CCDI Standing Committee.

Discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies should align their thinking and action with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and further advance full and rigorous Party self-governance to provide a firm guarantee for better fulfilling the Party's mission and tasks on the new journey of the new era, Li stressed.

Li also urged efforts to focus on the central task and serve the overall interests of the country, work earnestly with a strong sense of responsibility and enterprising spirit, and unrelentingly advance the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision.

Noting the significance of the reform of Party and state institutions, Li called for efforts to enhance political oversight on the implementation of CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans as well as the reform and ensure that relevant political responsibility can be fulfilled completely and that the reform can be delivered unimpeded and promptly.

Highlighting new tasks and requirements put forward by the plenary session of the CPC Central Committee, Li called on discipline inspection commissions and supervision agencies to further conduct concrete, targeted, and regular political oversight. He also urged strict steps to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline, maintain zero-tolerance deterrents and a firm stance against corruption, and improve Party and state oversight systems.

