Chinese anti-graft chief stresses building loyal, capable discipline inspection team

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief on Friday underlined the importance of building a loyal, clean and responsible discipline inspection team that dares to confront difficulties and is capable of overcoming obstacles.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), made the remarks while addressing a meeting to direct the education and rectification work among personnel at discipline inspection and supervision organs.

Demanding thorough implementation of the guiding principles of the second plenary session of the 20th CPC CCDI, Li called for resolutely investigating and punishing acts of double-dealing and duplicity, as well as preventing problems within the discipline inspection and supervision system.

Education and rectification is an important political task, Li noted. He demanded a clear grasp of the vital role that discipline inspection and supervision organs play in advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance and promoting Chinese modernization.

Strict requirements should be translated into concrete measures, said Li.

Highlighting the Party's leadership and full participation, Li said one-size-fits-all or campaign-style approaches should be avoided to deliver solid results.

