Home>>
36 provincial-level officials penalized for discipline violations in China in 2021
(Xinhua) 14:56, January 21, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 627,000 Chinese officials, including 36 at the provincial and ministerial level, were penalized for violating Communist Party of China (CPC) discipline and laws in 2021, according to the country's top anti-graft body.
Disciplinary and supervisory authorities across the country received more than 3.86 million public tip-offs and initiated investigations into 631,000 cases during the year, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement online Friday.
Those punished also included 3,024 at the prefecture level and 25,000 at the county level, the statement read.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's anti-graft chief emphasizes fighting corruption, misconduct with political consciousness
- China's anti-graft chief stresses quality disciplinary inspection
- China's anti-graft chief stresses promoting high-quality disciplinary inspection
- China's top anti-graft body publishes rectifications of inspected units
- Top anti-graft body exposes Party frugality violation cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.