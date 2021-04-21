China's top anti-graft body publishes rectifications of inspected units

Xinhua) 10:53, April 21, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Starting from Tuesday, China's top anti-graft body has begun publishing rectifications of the central Party and government organs examined during its recent round of disciplinary inspections.

On the first day, the rectification details of 11 units were published on the official website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

The other examined units will report their rectification progress to the public on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fifth round of disciplinary inspection, covering the Party organizations of 35 central Party and state institutions, was carried out from May to July 2020.

The rectifications were made based on problems identified in the inspections.

