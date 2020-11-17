China concludes agreements with 81 countries on anti-graft cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has concluded treaties and agreements with 81 countries on fugitive extradition, judicial assistance and asset recovery, among others, data from the country's anti-graft authorities showed.

The National Supervisory Commission has been leading an operation to hunt down fugitives suspected of duty-related violations.

Since the commission's establishment in 2018, it has organized 32 teams to conduct repatriation missions in 17 countries.

China's anti-graft authorities have brought back 7,831 fugitives on suspicion of corruption offenses from overseas from 2014 to June 2020.