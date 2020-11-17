Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China concludes agreements with 81 countries on anti-graft cooperation

(Xinhua)    09:53, November 17, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has concluded treaties and agreements with 81 countries on fugitive extradition, judicial assistance and asset recovery, among others, data from the country's anti-graft authorities showed.

The National Supervisory Commission has been leading an operation to hunt down fugitives suspected of duty-related violations.

Since the commission's establishment in 2018, it has organized 32 teams to conduct repatriation missions in 17 countries.

China's anti-graft authorities have brought back 7,831 fugitives on suspicion of corruption offenses from overseas from 2014 to June 2020.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York