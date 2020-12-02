Three Red Notice fugitives repatriated to China

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Three Red Notice fugitives suspected of duty-related crimes have been captured overseas and repatriated to China, the top anti-graft authority said on Tuesday.

Two of the fugitives, Yang Yurong and Zang Chunwei, were suspected of embezzling a sizeable amount of money in collusion, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

Zhang Hengxian, former Party chief of a village in Guangdong Province, fled overseas in September 2015 and is suspected of embezzling over 10 million yuan (about 1.5 million U.S. dollars) from land compensation for villagers and project fund of state-owned enterprises.

The operation shows China's fight against corruption will always be on the road, and the repatriation of fugitives will never end, said an official from the office in charge of fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.

China would deepen cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations to further strengthen the crackdown on corruption, the official said.