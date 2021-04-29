China's anti-graft chief stresses promoting high-quality disciplinary inspection

Xinhua) 10:00, April 29, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, makes remarks during a conference ahead of the seventh round of disciplinary inspection by the 19th CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Wednesday stressed promoting high-quality disciplinary inspection with full coverage.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks during a conference ahead of the seventh round of disciplinary inspection by the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The new round of inspection targets Party committees of the Ministry of Education and 31 centrally-administrated universities, including Peking University and Tsinghua University.

Zhao called for carrying out the inspection in a more scientific, accurate and effective manner, thus ensuring a good start to the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Historical experience should be drawn from CPC's inspection system through Party history learning, Zhao stressed, calling for upholding the political orientation of the inspection, and focusing on CPC Central Committee's major policies and decisions.

Zhao urged inspectors to strictly follow the eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct and perform their duties in accordance with regulations, discipline and laws.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)