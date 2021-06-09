China's anti-graft chief stresses quality disciplinary inspection

Xinhua) 13:14, June 09, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits cadres of anti-graft authorities in east China's Shandong Province, June 7, 2021. Zhao Leji made an inspection tour in Shandong Province from Sunday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

JINAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief has stressed concrete efforts to improve disciplinary inspections and make it play a better role in serving the country's modernization drive.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour in east China's Shandong Province from Sunday to Tuesday.

Noting that the issue of misconduct is persistent and repeated, Zhao stressed public oversight while requiring anti-graft authorities to keep a tough stance in conducting disciplinary inspections and supervision.

He called for concerted and consistent efforts to ensure that officials dare not, are not able, nor want to commit corruption.

Anti-corruption officials should connect their duties with the Party history learning-and-education to ensure high-quality disciplinary inspection and supervisory work, Zhao added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)