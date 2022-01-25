Xi's words on fighting corruption

(People's Daily App) 17:15, January 25, 2022

"Choosing to be an official is not for fortune. If one wants to get rich, serving as an official is not the way to go," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a seminar for county-level Party chiefs in Beijing on January 12, 2015.

Xi has been calling for zero tolerance for corruption. Here is a video of some highlights of his speeches on the matter.

(Produced by Sun Tianren, Wang Ziyuan and Xu Shilin; Edited by Huang Jingjing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)