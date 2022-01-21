Corrupt ex-official confesses wrongdoing

(People's Daily App) 15:48, January 21, 2022

Chinese prosecutors have initiated a public prosecution against Sun Lijun, former vice minister of public security, for taking bribes, manipulating the stock market and illegal possession of firearms.

With extremely inflated political ambition, Sun formulated a "15-year plan" for himself, aiming to reach a higher level every five years. Taking advantage of his position, Sun built up and consolidated his power and that of his political gang.

"I didn't stop or restrain my illegal behavior. I made many mistakes and committed crimes many times,” Sun confessed in front of the camera.

(Video source: CCTV; Subtitles by Zhang Jian, Lyv Xingke and Xu Shilin)

