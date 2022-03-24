China's anti-graft chief stresses full-coverage inspections

Xinhua) 08:48, March 24, 2022

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, speaks during a conference on national disciplinary inspection work in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official on Wednesday stressed gaining a deeper understanding of the inspection work in the new era and working for high-quality completion of the inspection tasks covering Party committees at all levels.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks during a conference on national disciplinary inspection work.

The conference, at which the inspection tasks in 2022 were deployed, emphasized giving full play to the role of inspection in the Party's self-reform.

Urging efforts to summarize the achievements made in and experience drawn from previous inspection work, Zhao required adherence to the principles of the inspection work, ensuring that officials dare not to, are unable to, and have no desire to engage in corruption.

The people-centered philosophy should be upheld and efforts should be made to clear up the corruption and undesirable conduct on people's doorsteps, according to Zhao.

The inspection should focus on prominent problems exposed in areas including implementing the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and the strategic arrangements for exercising full and rigorous Party governance, Zhao said.

