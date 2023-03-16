Former senior Chongqing municipal legislator under probe

Xinhua) 13:39, March 16, 2023

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A former senior legislator in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Zheng Hong, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal People's Congress and former deputy secretary of the standing committee's leading Party members group, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, said the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)