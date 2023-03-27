Senior provincial political advisor in southwest China under probe

Xinhua) 16:34, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior political advisor for southwest China's Guizhou Province is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Li Zaiyong, a member of the leading Party members group of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former vice chairman of the committee, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, said the statement.

