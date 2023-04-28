Former senior official of Zhejiang stands trial for bribe-taking

Xinhua) 10:48, April 28, 2023

HEFEI, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Jiangyong, a former senior official in east China's Zhejiang Province, on Thursday stood trial at a court in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, on a charge of accepting bribes.

Zhou was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee.

According to the prosecution filed by the people's procuratorate of Chuzhou, Zhou took advantage of his various positions in Zhejiang between 2001 and 2021 to seek profits for others regarding matters including project construction, project contracting and land acquisition.

In return, Zhou accepted money and valuables worth over 193 million yuan (about 27.89 million U.S. dollars), according to prosecutors.

In the closing statement, Zhou pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

