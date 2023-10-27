Chinese procuratorates beef up indictment of money-laundering
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs have maintained their tough stance on money laundering, with 1,718 individuals indicted for such crimes from January to September, up 14.8 percent year on year, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.
During the same period, among those indicted for covering up and concealing criminal proceeds and the gains derived therefrom, 62,336 individuals were also involved in money laundering crimes, up 92.7 percent year on year, data from the SPP shows.
The SPP attributed the increase to the high incidence of crimes such as telecom fraud and cross-border gambling.
With the application of online payments, blockchain and other information technologies, money-laundering crimes were taking advantage of new methods such as virtual-currency transactions, making it harder to crack down on such crimes, according to the SPP.
The SPP will enhance its collaboration with other organizations, pledging more efforts on prosecuting money laundering cases, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China vows to keep striking illegal activities in distant-water fisheries white paper
- Strict penalties imposed on illegal fishing
- Death toll rises to 22 in U.S. Maine mass shooting: media
- China ramps up crackdown on illegal border crossings for gambling, fraud activities overseas
- China sees drop in public reports of criminal cases: police
- Judiciaries commit to cross-border crime fight
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.