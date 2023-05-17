Home>>
Former official with China's state-owned assets regulator under probe
(Xinhua) 16:13, May 17, 2023
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Luo Yulin, a former deputy minister-level official of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
Luo is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious violations of laws and regulations.
