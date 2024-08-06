China's former senior political advisor indicted for bribery
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Han Yong, a former senior political advisor of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been indicted for suspected bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.
Han was a former chairperson of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and a former vice director of the Committee of Population, Resources and Environment of the CPPCC National Committee.
Han allegedly took undue advantage of his various positions to seek profits for others in business operations, project contracting and appointment of officials, illegally accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange, according to procuratorial organs.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.
Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region filed Han's case with the city's intermediate people's court.
