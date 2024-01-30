Former senior soccer official pleads guilty to bribe-taking

09:58, January 30, 2024 By Yang Zekun ( China Daily

Former head of the Chinese Football Association Chen Xuyuan stands for trial in Huangshi of Central China’s Hubei province on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

Former head of the Chinese Football Association, Chen Xuyuan, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of taking bribes amounting to approximately 81 million yuan ($11.3 million).

A public hearing of Chen's case was held at the Huangshi Intermediate People's Court in Central China's Hubei province, where Chen expressed remorse in his final statement. A verdict will be delivered at a later date.

Prosecutors alleged that from 2010 to 2023, Chen misused his positions, including that of president of the Shanghai International Port Group and president of the CFA, to provide assistance to certain entities and individuals in matters such as project contracting, investment and event arrangements. In return, he allegedly accepted property and money amounting to around 81.03 million yuan from them.

Prosecutors recommended holding Chen criminally responsible for taking bribes.

A slew of anti-corruption moves in Chinese soccer at the end of 2022 saw several high-ranking and middle-level officials of the CFA, including Chen, and other individuals such as coaches, players, referees, club executives and agents, being investigated.

In a recent documentary series on the fight against corruption broadcast on China Central Television, Chen admitted to abusing power, taking bribes from clubs and neglecting problems in Chinese soccer. He extended a profound apology to soccer fans nationwide, saying that while fans may tolerate the backwardness of Chinese football, they cannot forgive corruption.

The 67-year-old, a native of Shanghai, worked as Party secretary and president of the Shanghai International Port Group from 2011 to June 2019. Chen assumed the role of the CFA's president in August 2019 and was placed under disciplinary review and supervisory investigation in February 2023.

In September, the Huangshi People's Procuratorate was assigned to handle the case, leading to the initiation of proceedings.

Two other former soccer officials also stood trial on Monday. The bribery case of Chen Yongliang, the former head of CFA's national team management department, was publicly heard by the Xian'an District People's Court in Xianning, Hubei.

The bribery case of Liu Lei, the former head of the competition department of the Wuhan Football Management Center, was heard by the Jiayu County People's Court in Hubei.

Yu Hongchen, the former vice-president of the CFA, and Dong Zheng, the former general manager of the Chinese Super League, are scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday, according to a CCTV report.

