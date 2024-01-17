Chinese public security organs to deepen fight against gang crimes, dismantle over 1,900 criminal organizations in 2023

Global Times) 16:02, January 17, 2024

China's public security organs have continued to deepen the fight against gang crime, dismantling over 1,900 criminal organizations and solving around 29,000 criminal cases, arresting 27,000 suspects in 2023, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

Chinese police have conducted joint law enforcement cooperation with the Indonesian police, successfully dismantling a major cross-border criminal gang involved in "nude chat" extortion cases, which were hiding in places including Batam island, Indonesia, according to the ministry.

In response to the severe situation of the spread of crimes on the internet, the ministry has deployed local public security organs to carry out special actions to crack down on crimes related to online criminal activities. A total of 795 criminal organizations involved in internet crimes have been dismantled, with over 12,000 criminal suspects arrested and 18,000 criminal cases solved, the ministry said.

In 2023, the ministry has issued supervisory instructions for 37 major cases involving in criminal organizations. At the same time, efforts have been made to apprehend fugitives, resulting in the arrest of 1,222 individuals, including 1,105 at home and 117 abroad.

Public security authorities have also participated in special operations to combat illegal sand mining in the Yangtze River and crack down on the illegal mining of ocean bed sand. They have continued to crack down on key industries involved in criminal organizations such as "sand bullies."

In September 2023, authorities made further efforts to clean up key industries such as education, financial lending, and market circulation.

China witnessed a 4.8-percent decline in criminal cases in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the ministry.

