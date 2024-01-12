74,000 cases investigated as China mounts "street racing" crime fight

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's crackdown on "street racing" crimes resulted in around 74,000 cases being investigated in 2023, the Ministry of Public Security said Thursday.

As a result of special operations aimed at addressing the serious disturbance caused by "street racing" noise, 297 "street racing" gangs were busted, and 456 illegal vehicle modification sites were shut down.

These efforts have effectively curbed the rising trend of "street racing" while also maintaining public order and road traffic safety, the ministry noted.

