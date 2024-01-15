Telecommunications fraud cases in China decrease by nearly 30% since August

Telecom fraud suspects are handed over to Chinese police. Photo: WeChat account of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security

The central political and legal work central conference convened from Saturday to Sunday revealed that since last August, the number of telecommunications fraud cases nationwide has decreased by 28.6 percent compared with the previous year.

According to the central conference on judicial, procuratorial and public security work held in Beijing, the national political and legal organs have focused on disrupting illegal telecom scam activities from northern Myanmar in 2023, arresting 78 core members of fraud groups and 41,000 criminal suspects, and freezing a total of 3.5 billion yuan ($488.3 million) in funds involved in the cases.

Authorities have carried out regular activities to combat gang crime, and have dismantled 133 criminal organizations and 1,858 organized criminal groups.

Additionally, political and legal authorities across the country have strengthened comprehensive social security governance, maintained a high-pressure targeting of drug-related crimes and crimes against women and children, and strengthened the prevention and control of juvenile delinquency.

According to the conference, in 2023, public sense of security reached 98.2 percent, maintaining a high level of over 98 percent for four consecutive years.

The conference said that China would deepen special operations targeting telecommunications fraud, control the sources, eradicate criminal dens and firmly suppress crime which harms the public interest.

They will also promote the normalization of the fight against gang crime, continue efforts in combating and regulating cross-border gambling, and expediting relevant legislative work.

Also, the strengthening of prison management will be studied, with prison reform, and resettlement assistance and education to be treated as a wholistic way to prevent and reduce recidivism.

In addition, the implementation of the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency will be advanced, comprehensive rectification of the campus environment and governance of harmful online information will be strengthened, special schools will be established and utilized effectively, along with an education and correction system suitable for the physical and mental characteristics of minors will be established.

In 2024, the political and legal authorities will also fully utilize modern technology to provide high-quality administrative management and legal services to the people.

