China solves nearly 400,000 telecom, online fraud cases in 2023

Xinhua) 13:09, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese public security departments have cracked 391,000 cases of telecom and online fraud from January to November 2023, the country's Ministry of Public Security announced Friday.

To deliver a heavy blow to relevant criminal activities, the ministry in 2023 launched several law enforcement campaigns targeting telecom and online fraud. In total, 79,000 suspects were apprehended, including 263 persons who financed, led, or were in charge of such activities.

The ministry has also dispatched work teams to countries including Thailand, the Philippines, and Cambodia to participate in international law enforcement missions. Multiple overseas criminal dens were destroyed, and more than 3,000 suspects were captured in the process.

To address telecom and online fraud activities in northern Myanmar affecting Chinese citizens, public security authorities in provincial areas, including Yunnan, have promoted law enforcement cooperation in border regions following the ministry's directions.

With close cooperation between China and Myanmar, a total of 41,000 telecom and online fraud suspects were transferred to China, and several major criminal rings were effectively eradicated.

To provide a sound legal basis for the handling of telecom and online fraud cases, the ministry, along with other related departments, drafted the "joint punishment measures for telecom and internet fraud and related crimes" in order to better implement the anti-telecom and online fraud law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)