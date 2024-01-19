Former senior political advisor of Jilin stands trial for bribery
JINAN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Xiaopei, former vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Heze City in east China's Shandong Province on Thursday.
Zhang was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 69.34 million yuan (about 9.74 million U.S. dollars) personally and through his relatives, according to prosecutors.
Zhang allegedly took advantage of his various positions in Jilin to assist individuals and organizations on matters related to project contracting, land-use approvals and job promotion.
The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.
In his final statement, Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.
The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.
The verdict will be announced in due course.
Photos
Related Stories
- Former deputy chief of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration prosecuted for bribery
- Former senior municipal political advisor in Qingdao prosecuted for taking bribes
- Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for bribery
- China mulls revising Criminal Law targetting bribers, graft inside private firms
- Former China central bank vice governor expelled from CPC, office
- Former senior Guangdong provincial legislator indicted for bribery
- Chinese prosecutors order arrest of former senior legislator of Tibet
- Former senior official of China's Guangxi stands trial for accepting bribes
- Former vice governor of Liaoning sentenced to 12 years for bribery
- Anti-graft consultant placed under investigation
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.