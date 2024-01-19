Former senior political advisor of Jilin stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 10:36, January 19, 2024

JINAN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Xiaopei, former vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Heze City in east China's Shandong Province on Thursday.

Zhang was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 69.34 million yuan (about 9.74 million U.S. dollars) personally and through his relatives, according to prosecutors.

Zhang allegedly took advantage of his various positions in Jilin to assist individuals and organizations on matters related to project contracting, land-use approvals and job promotion.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

