Former vice governor of Liaoning sentenced to 12 years for bribery

Xinhua) 13:11, May 31, 2023

DALIAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Hao Chunrong, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 2 million yuan (about 282,400 U.S. dollars) for accepting bribes.

All of Hao's ill-gotten gains will be confiscated and handed over to the state treasury, according to the verdict issued on Tuesday by the Intermediate People's Court of Dalian in Liaoning.

The court established that, between 1999 and 2021, Hao took advantage of her various positions to provide others with undue assistance in land allocation, project contracting, administrative approval, and job promotions and transfers. In return, Hao accepted money and valuables worth more than 18.83 million yuan.

Hao's actions constituted the crime of accepting bribes and the sum of bribes she had taken was particularly large. In light of the fact that she had confessed to all of her crimes, showed repentance and been cooperative in returning her illegal gains, Hao was granted a lenient sentence in accordance with the law, the court said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)