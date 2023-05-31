Anti-graft consultant placed under investigation

May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Cui Yunan, a first-level investigation consultant with China's top anti-graft authority, has been placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Cui is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to an official statement released by the authority on Tuesday.

