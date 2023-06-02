Chinese prosecutors order arrest of former senior legislator of Tibet

Xinhua) 16:35, June 02, 2023

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Ji Guogang, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress, for suspected bribery and power abuse.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Ji's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

Further handling of the case is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)