Former senior official of China's Guangxi stands trial for accepting bribes

Xinhua) 13:20, June 01, 2023

HAIKOU, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Liu Hongwu, former vice chairman of the people's government of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday stood trial at a court in Hainan Province on the charge of accepting bribes.

Between 2005 and 2022, Liu allegedly took advantage of his various posts in Guangxi, including his post as director of the regional development and reform commission and his post as vice chairman of the regional government, to benefit others in areas such as project contracts, land development and subsidies.

He accepted money and valuables worth more than 83.73 million yuan (about 11.82 million U.S. dollars) in return, according to the prosecutors.

At the court, prosecutors presented their evidence, which the defendant and his lawyers then cross-examined.

In his final statement, Liu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

