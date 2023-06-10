Former senior Guangdong provincial legislator indicted for bribery
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chen Rugui, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, has been indicted for taking bribes.
The People's Procuratorate of Nanning City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region initiated a public prosecution against Chen at the Intermediate People's Court of Nanning City after the National Commission of Supervision concluded its probe into Chen's case.
Chen was accused of taking advantage of his various former posts to assist other individuals and units with issues such as project contracting and business operation, in exchange for receiving especially huge amounts of money and valuables.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to his lawyer's opinions.
