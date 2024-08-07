Films celebrating cultural heritage win praise from Chinese audiences

Li Xuejian acknowledges receiving the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in the film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" at the awards ceremony of the 37th Hundred Flowers Awards in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

The 37th Hundred Flowers Awards, known as China's "audience awards," were announced Sunday, with two films that pay homage to China's rich cultural heritage taking home three major awards.

Founded in 1962, the awards reflect the preferences and opinions of Chinese moviegoers, making it one of the country's most historic and influential film awards. This year's awards were decided by 101 audience judges who voted live during the ceremony.

At the awards ceremony, the film "Chang'an," an animated hit from last summer that tells the story of the enduring friendship between two legendary poets, won the Excellent Film Award, while the fantasy epic "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" secured two awards: Best Supporting Actor and Best New Talent.

In recent years, a series of Chinese films that celebrate traditional Chinese culture have garnered growing attention. From "Chang'an" and "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" to "White Snake," "Full River Red," and "Ne Zha," these films have sparked widespread interest.

"Chang'an", for example, earned over 1.7 billion yuan (about 232.9 million U.S. dollars) during the summer of 2023, becoming the second-highest-grossing animated film in Chinese history. "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" achieved box office takings of over 2.2 billion yuan.

These blockbusters span genres such as history, mythology and fantasy, blending traditional Chinese culture, including classical poetry, painting, dance, music and intangible heritage such as dragon dances and the Sichuan opera.

Lu Shaoyang, a professor at Peking University's School of Journalism and Communication, said these films either adapt Chinese historical and mythological stories or draw from folk tales and idioms, resonating deeply with Chinese audiences due to their strong cultural foundations.

"Traditional stories are immensely rich and offer a wealth of inspiration for our creations, with many gems still to be uncovered," said Li Jiakai, director of the animated film "White Snake: Afloat," which adapts a Chinese folk tale and will hit the screen on Aug. 10.

The films also blend modern sensibilities and aesthetics, appealing to audiences of various ages, Li added.

"Chinese animated films such as 'Ne Zha' and 'Chang'an' use ancient mythological stories but delve into modern themes during their creation, allowing audiences to empathize," said Ma Hua, vice dean of the Animation School of Beijing Film Academy.

Using cinematic language to tell Chinese stories and present Chinese aesthetics on the big screen allows young audiences to appreciate and see the beauty of Chinese culture, said Wu Ershan, director of "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms."

Film "Chang'an" crew speak after winning the Excellent Film Award at the awards ceremony of the 37th Hundred Flowers Awards in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Awards winners and audience judges pose for a group photo at the awards ceremony of the 37th Hundred Flowers Awards in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Yu Shi acknowledges receiving the Best New Talent Award for his role in the film "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" at the awards ceremony of the 37th Hundred Flowers Awards in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

