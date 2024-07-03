"Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" and four other titles nominated for China's top film awards

This photo shows the awarding ceremony of the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards, which was held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 30, 2022. (Photo by Cheng Min/Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese epic mythological blockbuster "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms," along with four other films, were nominated for best film in the 37th Hundred Flowers Awards, one of China's most prestigious film awards.

Other nominated titles include animated film "Chang An," the historical war film "The Volunteers: To the War," and the two dramas "Home Coming" and "Article 20."

Five individuals received nominations for best director, including famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou and Jia Ling, China's top-grossing female director who presented popular pictures such as "Hi, Mom" and "YOLO."

The Hundred Flowers Awards was inaugurated in 1962 by the China Film Association and the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles. It is regarded as one of China's top film awards, along with the Golden Rooster Awards and Huabiao Film Awards.

The events for this year's Hundred Flowers Awards will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Aug. 2 to 4.

