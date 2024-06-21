China issues yellow alert for rainstorms in several regions

Xinhua) 14:47, June 21, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Friday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms, expecting heavy rainfall in several regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, torrential rain will sweep parts of the regions in Henan, Hunan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Jilin, according to the National Meteorological Center.

There are areas in Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia and Jilin that will see up to 180 mm of rainfall, while some places in these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall with 80 mm or more of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to implement appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

