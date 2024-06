Shanghai issues yellow alert for lightning and blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 10:38, June 20, 2024

People holding umbrellas walk under the rain in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, east China, June 19, 2024. Meteorological authorities in Shanghai issued a yellow alert for lightning and a blue alert for rainstorms on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Skyscrapers are surrounded by clouds in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, east China, June 19, 2024. Meteorological authorities in Shanghai issued a yellow alert for lightning and a blue alert for rainstorms on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

