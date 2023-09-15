HKSAR gov't makes all-out effort to deal with aftermath of rainstorm

HONG KONG, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday morning announced the suspension of schools shortly after a red rainstorm warning signal was issued.

At 5:55 a.m. local time on Thursday, the Hong Kong Observatory issued the red rainstorm warning signal. The HKSAR government immediately made a series of announcements, including the cancellation of schools and the flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square. It also reminded people to stay alert to the risk of landslides caused by heavy rain.

Since Hong Kong experienced torrential rain last week, which caused widespread flooding and landslides, the HKSAR government has made timely responses and arrangements for severe and extreme weather to ensure people's safety.

Meanwhile, the HKSAR government did their utmost in dealing with the relief work after the rainstorm.

On the evening of Sept. 7, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a black rainstorm warning signal, which was in effect for over 16 hours, making it the longest recorded duration in Hong Kong.

Chai Wan in Hong Kong Island and Wong Tai Sin in Kowloon were among the hardest hit areas, with roads damaged, public transport disrupted, and some shops affected by flooding.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, announced earlier the activation of mobilization protocol for civil servants to conduct at full steam relief work following extensive flooding caused by torrential rain.

Supporting members carried out clean-up work in different areas. They also provided assistance to residents who stayed at temporary shelters.

Lee on Saturday inspected Ma Mei Ha Tsuen in the New Territories to learn about the progress of relief work after torrential rain. He also visited people at a temporary shelter to learn more about their needs.

In Shek O, the southeastern part of Hong Kong Island, land transport and communications networks were disrupted, and there were shortages of supplies due to landslides and collapses of roads.

The HKSAR government used boats to evacuate about 200 residents in Shek O and arranged for them to move into temporary shelter centers.

Lee has instructed all departments to make all-out efforts to assist members of the public in need.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said on Sunday at a press briefing that Hong Kong has largely returned to normality after the rainstorm, stressing that the emergency and aftermath work of various departments has not stopped.

