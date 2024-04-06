Heavy rainstorms to hit southern, eastern parts of China: forecast
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rainstorms will lash the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Fujian in southern and eastern parts of China -- with some areas in these regions also expecting thunderstorms, gales and hail.
In issuing a yellow alert, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said that the central part of southern China's Guangdong Province, in particular, will experience heavy rainfall with predicted precipitation of up to 180 millimeters in the space of just 24 hours from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.
The NMC in this alert also urged local authorities to get fully prepared for dealing with the impact of heavy rainstorms. Local transport departments are advised to beef up transport guidance and implement travel control measures on flooded roads.
The NMC further advised the evacuation of people from low-lying and potentially vulnerable areas to safer locations, due to the threat posed by heavy downpours.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
