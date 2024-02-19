Languages

Culture Fact: Rain Water

(Ecns.cn) 14:23, February 19, 2024

Rain Water signals the increase in rainfall and rise in temperature. With its arrival, lively spring-like scenery starts blossoming: the river water defreezes, wild geese move from south to north, and trees and grass turn green again.

