Culture Fact: Rain Water
(Ecns.cn) 14:23, February 19, 2024
Rain Water signals the increase in rainfall and rise in temperature. With its arrival, lively spring-like scenery starts blossoming: the river water defreezes, wild geese move from south to north, and trees and grass turn green again.
