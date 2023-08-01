We Are China

Local residents transferred to temporary shelter after heavy rainstorm in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 17:40, August 01, 2023

Local residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

More than 120 local residents were transferred to the school after two residential buildings were flooded on Monday in Mentougou.

