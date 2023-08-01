Local residents transferred to temporary shelter after heavy rainstorm in Beijing
Local residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
More than 120 local residents were transferred to the school after two residential buildings were flooded on Monday in Mentougou.
Local residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Local residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Local residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Local residents rest at a temporary shelter in Longquan Primary School of Mentougou district, Beijing, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- 11 dead, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms
- 40 flights canceled as heavy rains batter Beijing
- North China on highest-level alerts as rainstorms linger
- Northern China on rainstorm red alert
- China continues to issue highest-level alert for rainstorms
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- China renews blue alert for rainstorms
- China renews yellow alert for rainstorms
- Rainstorms lash more Chinese provinces
- South China's Guangxi launches level-IV emergency response for rainstorms
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.