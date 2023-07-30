China continues to issue highest-level alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 13:24, July 30, 2023

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) continued to issue a red alert, the country's highest weather alert, for rainstorms on Sunday.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast in Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Fujian, Guangxi, Yunnan, Sichuan, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Xinjiang, according to the NMC.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been urged to fulfill their emergency and rescue responsibilities effectively.

The center has also suggested that assemblies, classes and businesses be suspended and called for efforts to guard against possible disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides and mudslides.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

