China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 13:18, July 22, 2023

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authorities on Saturday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Jiangxi and Hunan, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall, with 30 mm to over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the meteorological center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, while drivers have been advised to be alert and cautious due to road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

