China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 08:52, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday evening renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, heavy rains and rainstorms are expected to hit parts of Shandong, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Guangdong and Hainan. Heavy downpours of up to 130 millimeters could lash some areas of Jiangxi and Guangxi, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation that could surpass 60 millimeters, accompanied by strong convective weather.

The center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and inspect drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

Transport authorities should implement traffic control measures on roads experiencing heavy rainfall, and guide traffic in waterlogged areas, according to the center.

It also suggested that dangerous outdoor power supplies should be cut in low-lying areas, outdoor operations should be suspended in open areas, and people in at-risk areas or residing in at-risk buildings should be moved to safe sites.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)