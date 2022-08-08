China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 13:19, August 08, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is forecast to lash some regions of the country.

From 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday, rainstorms are expected in parts of the provincial-level regions including Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei and Shandong. Heavy downpours of up to 130mm of rain may hit parts of Shaanxi and Shandong, according to the center.

Some of the aforementioned regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 60mm of hourly precipitation in some places, accompanied by strong convective weather, such as thunderstorms and gales.

The center suggested related government agencies make appropriate preparations for rainstorms and that schools and kindergartens should take steps to ensure the safety of children.

It advised drivers to be careful given the potential for flooding and traffic jams, while also suggesting the checking of drainage systems of cities, farmlands and fishponds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)