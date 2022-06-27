NE China on rainstorm alert, suspending trains, classes

Xinhua) 15:47, June 27, 2022

SHENYANG, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Eight cities in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Monday activated level IV emergency response against heavy downpours, while the local railway authorities suspended the operation of 44 passenger trains.

In Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, were closed on Monday due to the forecast of heavy downpours.

According to the provincial meteorological department, Liaoning is expected to see the heaviest rainstorms this year from Monday to Tuesday, which are likely to trigger disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides and mudslides.

Rainfall up to 200 mm is forecast to slash from south to north, with the maximum hourly precipitation intensity of 70 mm.

The provincial fire and rescue department has set up 116 standby points in flood-prone areas, where some 1,000 people have been mobilized to be on guard and a total of 250 vehicles and 150 boats have been prepared.

