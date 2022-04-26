China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 11:11, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From Monday night to Tuesday night, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, with some areas experiencing up to 120 millimeters of rainfall.

Some regions are likely to encounter over 70 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail.

The center has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

