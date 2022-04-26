China renews blue alert for rainstorms
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.
From Monday night to Tuesday night, heavy rains are expected to lash parts of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, with some areas experiencing up to 120 millimeters of rainfall.
Some regions are likely to encounter over 70 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail.
The center has advised local governments to make preparations for the rainstorms. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.